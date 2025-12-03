What's Behind The Recent Rally In Intel Stock?

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) shares are trading approximately flat Wednesday morning, pausing for a breath after a sharp rally that has seen the stock add to gains of more than 90% in the past year. The stock is currently hovering near $43, holding close to fresh 52-week highs following a 20% breakout over the last five days. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The momentum is driven by reports that the semiconductor giant may reclaim its most famous lost client: Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) . Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently revealed that Apple has signed a non-disclosure agreement to evaluate Intel's advanced “18A” manufacturing process. Rumors suggest Apple could outsource production of entry-level M-series chips to Intel foundries by 2027.

While the projected volume of 15–20 million units is modest relative to Apple’s total output, the strategic implications are monumental. A partnership would validate the costly foundry pivot initiated by former CEO Pat Gelsinger and serve as a victory for the “Made in America” semiconductor push supported by the CHIPS Act.

For investors, the deal represents a potential turning point. If finalized, it would mark a stunning reversal of the 2020 split, potentially supercharging Intel’s reputation as a domestic alternative to TSMC and reducing Apple’s reliance on overseas supply chains.

This potential partnership validates the aggressive intervention seen this summer, when the Trump administration took an approximate 10% equity stake in Intel. In August, the White House moved to convert unpaid CHIPS Act grants into an $8.9 billion direct investment, effectively purchasing shares at $20.47.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Data from Benzinga Edge highlights the sheer force of this rally, assigning Intel a Momentum score of 94.85, indicating exceptional buying strength relative to the broader market.

INTC Price Action: Intel shares were down 0.15% at $43.41 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $43.68.

