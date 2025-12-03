Gitlab, Acadia Healthcare, Box And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Wednesday.

Shares of Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint below estimates.

GitLab reported quarterly earnings of 25 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of 20 cents, according to Benzinga Pro. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $244.35 million, which beat the Street estimate of $239.63 million.

Gitlab shares dipped 8% to $39.90 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) fell 22.7% to $12.74 in pre-market trading after the company cut full-year 2025 guidance, updating its professional and general liability reserves due to larger expenses associated primarily with patient-related litigation.

TryHard Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:THH) dipped 16.6% to $18.70 in pre-market trading after jumping 50% on Tuesday.

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) fell 11.8% to $83.50 in pre-market trading after posting quarterly results.

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) fell 7.1% to $28.05 in pre-market trading. Box posted in-line earnings for the third quarter, but issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance below the analyst estimate.

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) declined 3.5% to $79.03 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) fell 2.8% to $2.81 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Tuesday.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) slipped 2.1% to $505.79 in pre-market trading. CrowdStrike reported better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter and raised its full-year guidance.

