Why Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) Stock Skyrocketed Today

Bitmine Immersion Technologies Inc (NYSE:BMNR) rallied sharply on Tuesday, closing up 10.26% at $31.91. The surge effectively reversed Monday's losses, driven by a 6.5% recovery in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) , which climbed toward $2,986 ahead of a major network event. Here’s what investors need to know.

What to Know: BitMine's stock price is closely linked to Ethereum due to its aggressive corporate strategy. As the largest corporate Ethereum treasury globally, the company now holds 3.73 million Ethereum tokens, representing more than 3% of the total circulating supply. This concentration makes BitMine’s stock function less like a traditional equity and more like a leveraged Ethereum proxy.

The correlation is direct. With 3.73 million tokens on the books, a $180 intraday rise in Ethereum, as seen Tuesday, theoretically adds over $670 million to BitMine's balance sheet in mere hours.

Because BitMine's valuation is derived largely from this $12.1 billion liquidity pool, the stock reacts immediately to spot price changes to reflect the adjusted Net Asset Value.

Investor sentiment is further heightened by the Fusaka upgrade, scheduled for activation on Wednesday. Chairman Tom Lee noted the company utilized recent volatility to acquire nearly 97,000 additional tokens, positioning the firm to maximize upside as the network improves scalability and security.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: While BitMine’s short- and medium-term price trends are currently flagged as negative, Benzinga Edge analysis marks the stock’s long-term trend as positive, suggesting the underlying momentum remains intact despite recent volatility.

