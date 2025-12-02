What's Going On With The Surge In Ondas Holdings Stock?

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares are trading higher on Tuesday. Traders appear to be circling recent announcements regarding a new board appointee and the company’s counter-drone systems and rail communications business.

What To Know: Ondas revealed on Monday that it has landed a second order worth about $8.2 million from a major European security authority. The deal calls for deploying multiple Iron Drone Raider counter-UAS systems at a leading international airport in Europe.

The order comes in connection to a previous announcement made on Nov. 17, where the same customer had ordered $8.2 million worth of Raider systems for another airport. The contracts signal a great leap forward in Ondas' commitment to securing Europe's critical infrastructures.

“A repeat order from this leading European security customer is a strong validation of our growing role as a trusted provider of advanced counter-UAS capabilities,” said Eric Brock, chairman and CEO of Ondas. “Iron Drone Raider’s proven performance and operational readiness strengthen its position as the kinetic pillar within our System-of-Systems architecture.”

Ondas also announced Tuesday that Brent Laing has joined Ondas Networks as an independent board member and strategic advisor. His focus will be on driving adoption of dot16.

The Association of American Railroads (AAR) Wireless Communications Committee confirmed in September 2025 that dot16 — developed by Ondas Networks — will replace the legacy 160 MHz LMR voice network.

Laing has a profound knowledge base through his senior executive positions at Canadian Pacific Railway and Canadian National, two of the largest railroads in North America. He is also a board member of the American Railway Engineering and Maintenance-of-Way Association.

“Brent’s deep understanding of railroad infrastructure and his credibility across the Class 1 community will be instrumental in accelerating adoption of dot16 as the new standard for mission-critical rail communications,” said Brock.

ONDS Analysis: Ondas stock is currently trading approximately 0.3% above its 50-day moving average, indicating a slight upward momentum in the short term. More notably, it is trading 121.8% above its 200-day moving average, suggesting a robust long-term bullish trend that could attract further investor interest.

The 52-week range of Ondas Holdings, which spans from $0.56 to $11.69, reflects substantial volatility and potential for growth. The current price is closer to the upper end of this range, indicating that the stock has made significant strides over the past year.

The overall technical outlook for Ondas Holdings remains bullish, especially with the stock trading above both its short-term and long-term moving averages. If the momentum continues, it could pave the way for further gains.

ONDS Price Action: Ondas shares were up 12.47% at $8.52 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: T. Schneider/Shutterstock