Apple Stock Just Hit An All-Time High: What's Going On?

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares hit a new all-time high Tuesday morning amid aggressive leadership changes in its AI division and robust sales data suggesting a record-breaking holiday quarter. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Investor sentiment was lifted by reports that CEO Tim Cook is intensifying his focus on artificial intelligence. Deepwater Asset Management's Gene Munster noted that the departure of AI chief John Giannandrea likely reflects Cook's “intense” pressure to accelerate innovation.

Apple has meanwhile hired former Microsoft and Google executive Amar Subramanya to lead the division, signaling a renewed commitment to competing with tech rivals.

The rally is further supported by confirmed momentum for the iPhone 17. Data indicates Apple captured 26% of all smartphones sold in China during the recent Singles' Day festival, helping the company reclaim its status as the top-selling smartphone maker.

This resurgence underpins management's guidance for the fiscal first quarter, with CFO Kevin Parekh projecting revenue growth of 10% to 12%, potentially hitting a record $139 billion.

Despite looming regulatory scrutiny in the EU regarding Apple Ads and Maps under the Digital Markets Act, Wall Street remains focused on fundamentals. Following a fourth-quarter earnings beat of $102.47 billion and the rollout of M5-powered devices, Apple appears positioned to deliver what Cook has promised will be the company’s “best quarter ever.”

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge data reinforces the bullish thesis, highlighting a massive 97.32 Growth score and positive price trends across all time horizons.

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares were up 0.79% at $285.33 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Currently, AAPL is trading approximately 8.4% above its 50-day moving average and about 25.6% above its 200-day moving average. This positioning suggests a strong bullish trend, as the stock is well above both key moving averages, which typically serve as indicators of support.

The 52-week range of $169.21 to $287.40 highlights the significant price appreciation seen over the past year, with Tuesday’s high marking a notable milestone.

