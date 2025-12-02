Lucid Group (LCID) Stock Jumps Tuesday: What's Going On?

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) shares are trading higher Tuesday morning, despite a lack of company-specific news for the session. The move comes after a choppy stretch for the luxury EV maker, with sentiment whipsawed by macro headlines, financing concerns and heavy short interest. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The stock otherwise slid Monday alongside the broader market, following a volatile November in which Lucid reported a wider-than-expected third-quarter loss, missed revenue forecasts and announced an $875 million convertible senior note offering due 2031, stoking worries about dilution. Leadership turnover, including the recent departure of Senior VP of Product Eric Bach, has added to investor caution.

Despite those headwinds, Lucid has staged sharp rallies when risk appetite improves. Shares bounced off fresh 52-week lows late last week as Treasury yields retreated and traders increased bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts, easing pressure on high-growth names whose valuations hinge on future profits.

Lucid also remains one of the market's most heavily shorted stocks, with recent data showing short interest near half of the freely traded float. That positioning can amplify upside moves when bearish investors rush to cover. Even after Tuesday's gains, however, the stock remains down 57% in 2025.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge data shows Lucid carries an 8.90 Momentum score while its short-, medium- and long-term price trends all remain negative.

LCID Price Action: Lucid Group shares were up 2.15% at $12.85 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

