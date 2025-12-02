Simulations Plus Posts Strong Q4 Results, Joins Credo Technology Group, United Natural Foods, Boeing And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones gaining around 150 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP) rose sharply during Tuesday's session following upbeat quarterly results.

Simulations Plus reported quarterly earnings of 10 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 5 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $17.500 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $17.095 million.

Simulations Plus shares surged 15.7% to $19.80 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) gained 25.1% to $411.46 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance above estimates.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) gained 19.2% to $204.03 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

Meihua International Medical Tech Co Ltd (NASDAQ:MHUA) gained 10.3% to $15.00.

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) gained 12% to $12.08.

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) jumped 12% to $38.47 following quarterly results.

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) rose 11.7% to $7.03.

T1 Energy Inc (NYSE:TE) shares jumped 10.6% to $4.94. Johnson Rice analyst Martin Malloy initiated coverage on T1 Energy with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $8.

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:RGC) gained 10.3% to $13.18.

Eve Holding Inc (NYSE:EVEX) gained 10.1% to $4.59. Eve Air Mobility selected BETA Technologies as Pusher Motor Supplier.

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) rose 8.4% to $202.15 after the company reportedly said that it expects a year-over-year increase in its FY26 deliveries of its 737, 787 models and that the DoJ penalty will flip into 2026. The company will complete its Spirit acquisition this year.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) gained 8.3% to $107.09.

Centuri Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTRI) gained 8.1% to $23.99.

TryHard Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:THH) rose 7.6% to $16.12.

Cosan SA – ADR (NYSE:CSAN) gained 7.5% to $5.28.

