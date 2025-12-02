Amazon Tests 30-Minute Delivery: Here's Why Investors Are Paying Attention

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are in the spotlight Tuesday morning as investors weigh robust early U.S. online holiday spending against the company's latest ultra-fast delivery push. Here’s what investors need to know.

AMZN is performing well relative to peers. Follow the breaking news here.

What To Know: U.S. consumers spent $23.6 billion online over the three days after Thanksgiving, according to Adobe Analytics, kicking off the holiday season with stronger-than-expected demand.

Reuters reports Cyber Monday sales alone rose 4.5% from last year to $9.1 billion and total online spending for the five-day period including Thanksgiving is projected to reach about $43.7 billion.

Against that backdrop, Amazon on Monday announced it is testing "Amazon Now" 30-minute deliveries for thousands of household essentials and fresh groceries in parts of Seattle and Philadelphia.

Prime members pay delivery fees starting at $3.99 per order, compared with $13.99 for non-Prime customers, with a $1.99 surcharge on baskets under $15.

The service, available directly in the Amazon app and website, relies on smaller, dedicated facilities positioned close to dense customer areas to cut travel distances and speed fulfillment.

While the pilot could reinforce Amazon's dominance in convenience and drive higher order frequency, investors are potentially cautious about the impact of even faster shipping on logistics costs and profitability, leaving the stock marginally higher in early Tuesday trading.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, Amazon posts a standout 90.10 Growth score, one of its strongest signals for investors evaluating the stock.

AMZN Price Action: Amazon.com shares were up 0.62% at $235.33 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Also: Americans Feel Bleak Despite Strong Economy — Here’s Why

How To Buy AMZN Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Amazon – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of Amazon, which is trading at $235.33 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 0.42 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

Image: Shutterstock