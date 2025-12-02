United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) and Travelport said Tuesday they reached a multi-year agreement to expand how travel agencies and corporate travel managers shop, book, and service United flights using enhanced New Distribution Capability technology.

The arrangement provides Travelport with earlier access to United’s NDC product roadmap and enables joint development of new features for both agency and corporate customers.

The companies said they will move beyond a standard airline-distribution setup by assigning teams to co-develop tools for Travelport+, Travelport’s platform used by agencies and corporate buyers.

Andrew Nocella, United’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer, said the deal is designed to help agencies and corporate buyers access “the most innovative retail travel solutions available.”

United plans to add Online Booking Tool extras to Travelport’s Deem platform. Planned capabilities include pooling unused United travel credits, enrolling directly in the United MileagePlus loyalty program, and using United Jetstream amenity funds to pay for ancillary purchases, the companies said.

The rollout will be phased, with initial capabilities expected in early 2026 and additional functions planned throughout the year. United said it will provide additional support to help agencies adopt the updates.

UAL Price Action: United Airlines Holdings shares were up 0.38% at $101.50 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

