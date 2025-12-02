Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) has made a strategic investment in Siren, an investigations software company, to broaden their long-running partnership and accelerate development of Siren’s AI-driven investigative platform.

The companies said the investment will push deeper integration between Elastic’s search and anomaly-detection technology and Siren’s investigative tools used by national security, law enforcement, and financial crime teams.

Siren said the combined approach helps analysts connect information across structured, unstructured, and streaming sources, then turn those signals into explainable, audit-ready findings. The company also pointed to its newly launched “K9 AI Companion” as part of the broader product push.

Siren and Elastic framed the deal as a response to threats that cut across domains, including cybercrime, terrorism, and human trafficking, as well as demands for faster coordination across agencies and clearer investigative workflows than closed, proprietary systems provide.

Leadership Commentary

“This strategic investment reflects more than a decade of proven collaboration with Elastic,” Siren CEO John Randles said. Elastic public sector executive Chris Townsend said the partnership is intended to deliver “trusted, explainable solutions” to protect citizens and assets.

Recent Financial Performance

Recently, Elastic reported fiscal second-quarter results. The company posted adjusted earnings of 64 cents per share on revenue of $423.48 million, topping analysts’ estimates. The company also pointed to continued subscription momentum, including 22% year-over-year growth in Elastic Cloud revenue.

CEO Ash Kulkarni said Elastic “beat the high end of guidance across all metrics,” citing broad demand and AI-related momentum across its products.

Looking ahead, Elastic projected third-quarter adjusted earnings of 63 to 65 cents per share on revenue of $437 million to $439 million. For fiscal 2026, it raised its adjusted EPS outlook to $2.40 to $2.46 and lifted its revenue forecast to $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion.

ESTC Price Action: Elastic shares were up 1.58% at $72.21 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

