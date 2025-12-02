D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) has launched a new U.S. government business unit to accelerate federal adoption of its quantum systems, software, and services.

The company appointed veteran defense-sector executive Jack Sears Jr. to lead the effort as vice president of U.S. government solutions, overseeing go-to-market strategy, secure product development, and federal compliance.

D-Wave says demand for quantum technologies is rising inside the U.S. defense community, citing calls from senior leadership, including the Department of Defense’s Undersecretary for Research and Engineering Emil Michael, Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll, and Navy Acting CTO Justin Fanelli, to advance quantum applications for logistics and national security needs.

New Deployment to Support Defense Missions

As part of the initiative, D-Wave recently deployed its Advantage2 quantum system at the Alabama headquarters of Davidson Technologies, where it is designed to support mission-critical government challenges and eventually run sensitive workloads.

Executive Commentary

“The call to use quantum technologies to address our nation’s interests is increasing, as the U.S. government faces complex challenges that require more powerful and agile problem-solving resources to protect our nation,” said Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave.

Sears added that D-Wave’s current technology can already solve real-world challenges and that the new unit aims to aggressively expand quantum use across defense agencies.

Quantum Sector Momentum

D-Wave Quantum stock gained 155% year-to-date, signifying growing optimism in the quantum computing sector, which is seen as a key technology for AI.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai says Google’s quantum program is nearing a major breakthrough, comparing its progress to where AI stood five years ago.

In a BBC Newsnight interview, he said quantum computing could enter a “very exciting phase” within the next five years and called it a foundational leap that will help simulate nature and unlock broad societal benefits.

His rare timeline for commercialization has renewed investor focus on quantum as the potential next big wave in computing.

QBTS Price Action: D-Wave Quantum shares were up 1.82% at $21.81 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

