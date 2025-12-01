Walmart Stock Hits New Highs: What's Going On?

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) shares are trading higher on Monday as Black Friday online sales hit record levels, thanks in part to AI‑driven shopping tools.

What To Know: U.S. shoppers set a new record on Black Friday, spending $11.8 billion online — a 9.1% jump from 2024, according to Adobe Analytics, which tracks activity across 1 trillion retail site visits, Reuters reported.

E‑commerce demand was strong as holiday shoppers looked for smarter ways to buy, with online sales rising 10.4% compared to just 1.7% growth in stores, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse.

Adobe added that AI‑driven traffic to U.S. online retail sites surged 805% from last year, boosted by the release and rollout of new tools like Walmart's Sparky and Amazon's Rufus. Globally, AI and digital agents influenced $14.2 billion in Black Friday online sales, including $3 billion in the U.S.

The Black Friday spending surge is setting the stage for a massive Cyber Monday, with Adobe projecting $14.2 billion in sales — up 6.3% from last year and expected to be the biggest online shopping day of 2025. Electronics are expected to see the steepest markdowns, with discounts of up to 30%, alongside strong deals on apparel and computers.

“Consumers are using new tools to get to what they need faster,” said Suzy Davidkhanian, eMarketer analyst. “Gift giving can be stressful, and LLMs make the discovery process feel quicker and more guided.”

WMT Analysis

Walmart shares are showing strong momentum, trading about 7.4% above their 50‑day moving average and about 13.8% above the 200‑day moving average. Staying well above both short‑ and long‑term averages signals a solid bullish trend, indicating sustained momentum.

Volume on Monday reached 7.6 million shares, indicating a healthy level of trading activity. This volume supports the price increase, suggesting that the upward movement is backed by strong investor participation rather than thin trading conditions.

Walmart stock is hitting new highs on Monday. In terms of support and resistance levels, the previous high of $110.70 now serves as a critical support level. Should the stock experience a pullback, this level may provide a cushion against declines.

WMT Price Action: Walmart shares were up 0.82% at $111.42 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro.

