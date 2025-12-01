Why Is Coupang Stock Taking A Hit Today?

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPNG) are falling Monday after the e-commerce company said it experienced a data breach.

What To Know: Coupang confirmed to a South Korean news outlet that a recent data breach exposed the personal information of 33.7 million users. The data includes customer accounts, names, email addresses, delivery address books and some order information. The outlet said this is now the largest data leak in South Korea’s history.

According to the report, South Korea’s Personal Information Protection Commission has launched an investigation that may result in the company incurring around $770 million in fines.

Coupang reported third-quarter earnings in early November. The company said net revenues were $9.3 billion, which was up 18% year-over-year. The company also reported diluted earnings-per-share of 5 cents, an increase of 1 cent over last year.

CPNG Analysis: Monday’s decline places Coupang stock significantly below its 50-day moving average, indicating a bearish short-term trend. The 200-day moving average is also a concern, as the stock is trading 3.4% below this longer-term indicator, suggesting that the overall trend remains weak.

The stock’s 52-week range of $19.02 to $34.07 highlights the volatility and potential for price swings. Currently, the price is closer to the lower end of this range, which could act as a psychological support level. However, the recent drop may signal further weakness, especially if the stock fails to hold above the immediate support level around $26.13, which was the intraday low on Monday.

CPNG Price Action: Shares were down 4.81%, trading at $26.81 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

