Why Are Shares of Bausch Health Up Today?

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:BHC) are trading higher Monday after the company announced it acquired a technology firm through one of its subsidiaries.

What To Know: Bausch Health has acquired Wuhan Shibo Zhenmei Technology Co., Ltd, which has served as a partner for Bausch’s Solta Medical over the past decade. Wuhan Shibo is a private distributor of medical beauty products located in Wuhan Shi, Hubei, China.

Post-acquisition, Bausch Health is now responsible for the distribution of Solta Medical's products in the Chinese market.

"This acquisition expands Solta Medical's geographical reach and market scale in China,” said Bausch Health CEO Thomas Appio. “By leveraging an existing distribution network and local knowledge, Solta Medical can immediately gain access to the large customer base to drive future revenue and market share growth.”

Bausch Health said the acquisition will help Solta Medical address increasing market demand for aesthetics treatments through localized solutions and proven technologies. Building on a longstanding partnership, the acquisition reinforces Solta Medical's focus to gain direct insight into customer needs, preferences, and service in the China market.

"This step puts Solta Medical in a stronger position as a growth driver for Bausch Health. We are now able to move quicker in the Chinese market and focus on delivering quality results with trusted technologies like Thermage,” said Solta China’s Vice President and General Manager Belinda Bao.

BHC Price Action: Bausch Health shares were up 14.33%, trading at $7.26 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

