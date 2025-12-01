What's Going On With Nio Stock Today?

Shares of NIO Inc. (NASDAQ:NIO) are trading lower Monday. The company provided a delivery update for November.

What To Know: The Shanghai-based electric vehicle company posted a delivery update for last month Monday morning. The company said it delivered 36,275 vehicles in November, representing an increase of 76.3% year-over-year.

The deliveries consisted of 18,393 vehicles from the Nio brand, 11,794 vehicles from the family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand Onvo and 6,088 vehicles from the small smart high-end electric car brand Firefly.

The company said it has now delivered 277,893 vehicles year-to-date, and cumulative deliveries hit 949,457 as of the end of November.

Nio, which is seen as a competitor to Tesla, also shared unaudited third-quarter earnings last week, reporting total revenues of $3.06 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Meanwhile, the company’s quarterly losses of 15 cents per share beat estimates for losses of 24 cents per share.

Several analysts adjusted their price targets over the past week.

Barclays analyst Jiong Shao maintained an underweight rating and raised the price target from $3 to $4.

maintained an underweight rating and raised the price target from $3 to $4. Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung maintained a buy rating and lowered the price target from $8.60 to $6.90.

maintained a buy rating and lowered the price target from $8.60 to $6.90. Macquarie analyst Eugene Hsiao downgraded the stock from outperform to neutral and lowered the price target from $6.70 to $5.30.

NIO Price Action: Shares of Nio were down 5.64% and trading at $5.18 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

