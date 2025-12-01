AMC Entertainment Stock Slides Monday: What's Going On?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading lower Monday morning. The stock is trending heavily on social platforms, appearing to trend alongside GameStop Corp, which has seen renewed retail interest following resurfaced 2019 correspondence between investor Michael Burry and “Roaring Kitty“.

AMC is feeling the pressure from bearish momentum. Review the technical setup here.

What To Know: Despite the stock’s recent month-long slide, AMC recently reported upbeat third-quarter results. Revenue of $1.3 billion topped Wall Street expectations, even as year-over-year sales dipped 3.6%.

While the company posted a net loss of $298 million, largely attributed to non-cash charges from a “transformative” debt refinancing, operational metrics improved. CEO Adam Aron highlighted record admissions revenue of $12.25 per patron and near-record food and beverage spending.

Operationally, the company is capitalizing on recent box office hits. AMC noted that “Wicked” recently delivered the company's biggest opening weekend for a PG- or G-rated movie since early 2023.

To further boost concession revenue, the chain launched its $29.99 annual “Popcorn Pass” in late November. Management expects the fourth quarter, supported by “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” to be the strongest in six years.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge data underscores the stock’s technical challenges, revealing negative price trends across all timeframes and a Momentum score of just 7.42, though the company maintains a Growth score of 33.89.

AMC Price Action: AMC Entertainment shares were down 3.67% at $2.36 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

