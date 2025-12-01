GameStop Stock Trends Monday As Burry Reignites "Roaring Kitty" Nostalgia

GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) shares are trading flat but trending heavily across social platforms Monday morning, following a holiday week. The main catalyst for the stock remains Big Short investor Michael Burry, who recently surfaced a 2019 email exchange with Keith Gill, known globally as “Roaring Kitty.”

GME is trending Monday. Check out the latest moves here.

What To Know: In the revealed correspondence, Gill backed Burry's 2019 push for aggressive share buybacks, agreeing the stock was “absurdly” undervalued at the time. While this blast from the past triggered a relief rally last week, the stock remains under pressure, down roughly 25% in 2025. The recent volatility has left major institutional holders, including Renaissance Technologies and Citadel Advisors, facing paper losses on their positions.

Despite the nostalgia, the stock is currently caught between retail optimism and cold fundamentals. Investors are hoping an expected Federal Reserve rate cut on Dec. 10, currently priced at nearly 90%, could spark the risk-on liquidity the retailer needs to counter its structural revenue contraction.

All eyes now turn to the company's upcoming quarterly report. GameStop is set to report earnings on Dec. 9. Wall Street is forecasting EPS of 18 cents on revenue of $987 million, a critical test to see if the retailer's fundamentals can match the renewed social hype.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Despite bearish price trends across short, medium, and long-term horizons and a sluggish momentum rating of 11.91, Benzinga Edge rankings highlight a striking disconnect in the underlying data, assigning GameStop a near-perfect Growth score of 99.31.

GME Price Action: GameStop shares were flat at $22.58 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Also: Will Santa Claus Rally Fail? Wall Street Divided Amid Mounting Volatility, Bearish Options Activity

How To Buy GME Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in GameStop’s case, it is in the Consumer Discretionary sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Image: Shutterstock