New Fortress Energy Stock Gets A Billion Dollar Bounce

New Fortress Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) shares skyrocketed Monday as investors digested news of the conditional approval of a large liquified natural gas supply contract.

Here's what to know.

NFE stock is climbing. See the real-time price action here.

Deal Details

Last Friday, the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico announced the conditional approval of a seven-year liquefied natural gas supply deal with New Fortress, valued at approximately $3.2 billion.

Read Next: Billions Down The Toilet As Private Equity Firms Take Bath On Hot New ‘Continuation Vehicle’ Strategy

Final approval is still dependent on the Puerto Rican government revising the current tolling term sheet and developing competitive open port access.

NFE Stock Soars

News of the deal sent New Fortress Energy stock soaring Monday as the contract represents a vital, long-term revenue stream for the company which has been struggling under significant debt and financial pressures.

Financial Pressures

New Fortress Energy has issued a going concern warning in multiple financial filings over the last year, indicating growing concerns about its liquidity.

Most recently, the concern was reiterated in the company's Q3 2025 report filed in November 2025 (around Nov. 20), alongside the disclosure that it missed an interest payment and was operating under a forbearance agreement.

New Fortress Energy stock has lost more than 90% of its value in 2025 and has a 52-week high of $16.66 per share.

NFE Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, New Fortress Energy shares were up 12.7% at $1.38 at the time of publication Monday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock