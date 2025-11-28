What's Going On With Micron Shares Friday?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares are trading higher on possible continued momentum after Dell reported third quarter earnings and issued strong guidance.

Micron shares may be trading higher as investors view Dell's results as a signal of broader strength across the tech sector.

Dell reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.59, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47. In addition, the company reported revenue of $27.00 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $27.12 billion.

Dell sees fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of $3.50, versus the consensus estimate of $2.23. Dell also raised its fiscal year 2026 adjusted earnings per share guidance from $9.55 to $9.92, versus the consensus estimate of $9.55.

MU Price Action: At the time of writing, Micron shares are trading 2.62% higher at $236.29, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

