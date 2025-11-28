What's Going On With Micron Shares Friday?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares are trading higher on possible continued momentum after Dell reported third quarter earnings and issued strong guidance.
Micron shares may be trading higher as investors view Dell's results as a signal of broader strength across the tech sector.
Dell reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.59, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47. In addition, the company reported revenue of $27.00 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $27.12 billion.
Dell sees fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of $3.50, versus the consensus estimate of $2.23. Dell also raised its fiscal year 2026 adjusted earnings per share guidance from $9.55 to $9.92, versus the consensus estimate of $9.55.
See Also: Nebius Dropped 30% From Highs — But Its Growth Story Didn’t
MU Price Action: At the time of writing, Micron shares are trading 2.62% higher at $236.29, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Image via Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.