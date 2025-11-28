Here's Why Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) Stock Is Trending Friday

Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) shares are trading lower Friday morning after the company announced the pricing of a $60 million registered direct offering. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The Athens-based shipping company entered agreements with two institutional investors to sell approximately 9.5 million shares of common stock at a combined purchase price of $6.30 per share.

The deal presents significant dilution risk, as it includes accompanying Class F and Class G warrants to purchase up to an additional 9.5 million shares each (19 million total), also carrying an exercise price of $6.30.

Imperial stated it intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes. Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering, which is expected to close on Dec. 1.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge rankings, the stock currently maintains a high Value score of 94.91.

IMPP Price Action: Imperial Petroleum shares were down 22.33% at $4.66 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

