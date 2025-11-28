What's Going On With Rocket Lab (RKLB) Stock Friday?

Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB) shares are trading marginally higher Friday morning, continuing a recovery trend that has seen the stock climb nearly 7% over the past five sessions. Despite a sharp pullback of approximately 33% over the last month, the stock is finding support as operational milestones and bullish analyst sentiment drive investor confidence.

RKLB is maintaining a sideways pattern. Check the fundamentals here.

What To Know: The recent momentum follows the announcement of the “Raise and Shine” mission, the company's 19th Electron launch of the year. Scheduled for a window opening Dec. 5 from Launch Complex 1, this mission is the first of two dedicated launches for the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

Additionally, the company recently celebrated a major milestone with two of its NASA-backed spacecraft successfully beginning their journey toward Mars.

Meanwhile, Rocket Lab recently reported third-quarter revenue of $155.05 million, beating consensus estimates. Following the report, Needham analyst Ryan Koontz reiterated a Buy rating with a $63 price target, while Bank of America raised its target to $60.

Looking ahead, the company has confirmed its medium-lift Neutron rocket remains on track for a 2026 arrival.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge data highlights a robust Momentum score of 88.96, suggesting strong underlying interest even as short and medium-term price trends flash warnings.

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares were up 1.24% at $42.45 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

How To Buy RKLB Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Rocket Lab – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of Rocket Lab, which is trading at $42.17 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 2.37 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

