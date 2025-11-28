Why Tilray (TLRY) Stock Is Tumbling Friday

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares are trading lower Friday morning, continuing a downward trend after the company confirmed it will implement a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.

What To Know: The global cannabis and consumer packaged goods company announced that the consolidation will become effective on Dec. 1, with shares expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when markets open on Dec. 2.

This corporate action will reduce Tilray's issued and outstanding common stock from approximately 1.16 billion shares to roughly 116 million.

According to management, the reverse split is designed to align Tilray's capital structure with companies of similar size, enhance its attractiveness to institutional investors, and save the company up to $1 million annually in administrative costs.

Stockholders previously approved the measure in June 2025. No fractional shares will be issued. Investors holding fractional interests will receive cash payments instead.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge data underscores the stock’s current struggles, displaying negative price trends across short, medium and long-term horizons alongside a low Growth score of 25.65.

TLRY Price Action: Tilray Brands shares were trading lower by 19.75% at 83 cents at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

