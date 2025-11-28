Tilray Brands, SuperX AI Technology And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 50 points on Friday.

Shares of Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced a reverse stock split.

After the market close on Wednesday, Tilray said it will implement a one-for-10 reverse stock split of its common stock. The reverse split was approved at the company's special meeting of stockholders in June and is now set to take effect on Dec. 1.

Tilray Brands shares dipped 15% to $0.88 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:IVA) fell 7.4% to $4.26 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Wednesday. Anglogold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU) dipped 5.5% to $83.97 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ:LXRX) fell 5% to $1.36 in pre-market trading. SuperX AI Technology Lt d (NASDAQ:SUPX) fell 3.9% to $26.00 in pre-market trading. SuperX AI Technology shares jumped 23% on Wednesday after the company announced it authorized a $20 million share repurchase program.

SuperX AI Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:SUPX) fell 3.9% to $26.00 in pre-market trading. SuperX AI Technology shares jumped 23% on Wednesday after the company announced it authorized a $20 million share repurchase program. Palisade Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PALI) declined 3.6% to $2.15 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:PALI) declined 3.6% to $2.15 in pre-market trading. Gold Fields Ltd (NYSE:GFI) fell 3.4% to $41.76 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Wednesday.

(NYSE:GFI) fell 3.4% to $41.76 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Wednesday. Abacus Global Management Inc (NASDAQ:ABL) fell 3.2% to $6.33 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Wednesday. Abacus Global Management recently reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and announced a $10 million buyback.

