What's Going On With Defi Shares Wednesday?

Defi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced QCAD was approved as Canada’s first compliant CAD stablecoin.

What To Know: DeFi Technologies said its venture portfolio company, Stablecorp, and the QCAD Digital Trust received final regulatory approval, qualifying the distribution of QCAD tokens under Canada's stablecoin framework. The company called the approval a national milestone that establishes QCAD as the first compliant Canadian-dollar stablecoin.

DeFi Technologies invested in Stablecorp earlier this year through a strategic partnership focused on expanding QCAD adoption. The company said it plans to help scale QCAD across product development, liquidity and market access, and security initiatives. Planned efforts include QCAD-integrated products such as CAD-linked ETPs, yield products and structured solutions through Valour, DeFi Technologies' subsidiary.

The company also intends to serve as a preferred liquidity provider for QCAD, supporting institutional-grade execution, on- and off-ramps and cross-border payment corridors. DeFi Technologies added that it will work with BTQ Technologies to support a post-quantum security roadmap as QCAD adoption grows.

Leadership from both companies said the approval positions QCAD as foundational infrastructure for digital Canadian-dollar payments and capital markets and supports DeFi Technologies' long-term growth strategy.

DEFT Price Action: Defi shares are trading 20% higher at $1.38, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

See Also:

• Billions Down The Toilet As Private Equity Firms Take Bath On Hot New ‘Continuation Vehicle’ Strategy

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.