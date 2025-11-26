What's Going On With Arrowhead Shares Wednesday?

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth quarter financial results.
What To Know: Arrowhead reported an adjusted loss of 18 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of a 29 cent-loss. In addition, the company reported revenue of $256.47 million, beating the consensus estimate of $175.86 million.
The company highlighted a series of major milestones during the fiscal year. Arrowhead secured FDA approval for REDEMPLO, its first commercial medicine and the first FDA-approved siRNA therapy for adults with familial chylomicronemia syndrome. The treatment can be self-administered at home and showed an 80% reduction in triglycerides in Phase 3 trial results.
Arrowhead also entered a global licensing and collaboration agreement with Novartis for ARO-SNCA, receiving a $200 million upfront payment and eligibility for up to $2 billion in additional milestone payments and tiered royalties. The company earned another $300 million in milestone payments from Sarepta Therapeutics tied to progress on ARO-DM1.
Additional updates included advancement of multiple clinical programs, new regulatory filings for investigational RNAi therapies targeting cardiovascular and neurological disorders, and the first patient dosed in a Phase 3 trial of zodasiran for homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
Arrowhead also expanded its commercial infrastructure, launched a patient support program for REDEMPLO, and completed a direct stock repurchase from Sarepta, reducing shares outstanding.
Following the earnings report, Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Ulz maintained an Equal Weight rating on Arrowhead and raised the price target from $45 to $48.
ARWR Price Action: At the time of writing, Arrowhead shares are trading 23.12% higher at $57.57, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
