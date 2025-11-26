AMD Stock Bounces Back After Sharp Sell-Off: What's Going On?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) shares are trading higher Wednesday, bouncing back from a sharp sell-off earlier this week that stemmed from broader AI chip competition fears.

What To Know: AMD shares came under pressure this week after reports that Meta Platforms may turn to Google's custom Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) for its AI workloads. Google offers these chips through its cloud service, and Meta could begin renting them as early as next year, with potential spending for data centers in the billions by 2027 and beyond.

The headlines weighed on chip stocks broadly, sending Nvidia shares lower, which dragged down other chip stocks. AMD was especially hit hard as investors worried about intensifying competition in the AI chip market. A move by Meta toward Google's in‑house chips could signal tougher battles ahead across the sector.

Still, AMD has been on a strong run in recent months so the sharp sell-off this week may have been amplified due to recent gains. At its analyst day, the company projected a 35% compound annual growth rate over the next three to five years, fueled by its AI data center business.

AMD shares appear to be bouncing back from the weakness earlier in this week as a more risk-on sentiment fuels broader market gains.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives also recently named AMD as one of his top AI picks, underscoring confidence in the company's positioning despite the competitive backdrop.

AMD announced at the start of the week that its technology powered Zyphra's creation of ZAYA1 — the first large‑scale Mixture‑of‑Experts foundation model trained entirely on AMD Instinct MI300X GPUs and AMD Pensando networking.

The ZAYA1‑base model not only beats Meta's Llama‑3‑8B on multiple benchmarks, but also holds its own against Qwen3‑4B and Gemma3‑12B. Thanks to the high memory capacity of AMD's MI300X GPUs, ZAYA1 achieves model save times that are 10x faster, the company said.

AMD Price Action: Advanced Micro Devices shares were up 4.35% at $215.05 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com