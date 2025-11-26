MARA Holdings Shares Rise As Bitcoin Bounces Back

MARA Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) shares are trading marginally higher Wednesday afternoon, joining a broader technology and cryptocurrency rally ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The move coincides with a tentative rebound in the crypto markets, where Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has risen 3% to reclaim the $89,000 level.

What To Know: Technical analysis suggests the miner may be stabilizing after a steep decline. After dropping more than 50% from its October peak, MARA shares appear to have established a floor near $10.20, a historical support level that previously held in April. If a new uptrend forms, the stock faces potential resistance near $14.90.

Fundamentally, the stock is at the center of a valuation debate. A recent JPMorgan report argues that Wall Street is underpricing Bitcoin miners like MARA by as much as 28% due to inaccurate share count data, which may be understating the sector's market capitalization by $8 billion.

However, MARA remains a volatile leveraged proxy for Bitcoin, holding a massive treasury of approximately 52,850 BTC. With the VIX falling and markets entering a seasonally strong period, investors are watching to see if this support level holds.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge data highlights a stark divergence in the company’s profile, contrasting a near-perfect Growth score of 99.66 against a weak Momentum rating of 7.69.

MARA Price Action: MARA Holdings shares were up 1.88% at $11.38 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

