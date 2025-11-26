Why Opendoor (OPEN) Shares Are Waking Up This Week

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) shares are trading approximately flat Wednesday afternoon, as the stock takes a breather following a sharp double-digit rally earlier in the week. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: While price action has stabilized mid-week, the iBuyer’s stock is up over 10% in the last five days, lifted by a shifting macroeconomic tide that heavily favors interest-rate-sensitive sectors.

The catalyst for the recent surge lies in firming expectations for a Federal Reserve pivot. With markets assigning a 77% probability to a Dec. 10 rate cut and Goldman Sachs forecasting a terminal rate of 3%–3.25% by 2026, investors are repricing Opendoor's outlook.

The company is uniquely positioned to benefit from easing monetary policy in two specific ways: significantly lower daily holding costs on its floating-rate debt and a potential thaw in the housing market's lock-in effect as mortgage rates stabilize.

This company-specific momentum coincides with a broader market rotation observed Tuesday, where capital flowed out of high-flying AI chipmakers and into small-cap indices like the Russell 2000.

For Opendoor, this creates a dual-threat turnaround narrative, benefitting from both sector rotation and a direct reduction in capital expenses.

Meanwhile, Wednesday's trading action suggests investors are awaiting concrete confirmation of the policy timeline in December.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring the strength of the recent breakout, Benzinga Edge data currently assigns Opendoor a nearly perfect Momentum score of 99.66.

OPEN Price Action: Opendoor Technologies shares were down 0.89% at $7.67 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

