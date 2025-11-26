This Is Why Dell Stock Is Rising Today

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) are rising Wednesday after the company issued strong guidance for the fourth quarter and full year.

What To Know: Dell said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to fall between $31 billion and $32 billion, ahead of analyst expectations, according to Benzinga data. The company expects earnings-per-share of $3.50, also above market expectations of $3.23.

For the full year, Dell’s guidance for revenue was increased to between $111.2 billion and $112.2 billion, up from a prior range of between $105 billion and $109 billion. The company also raised its full-year adjusted earnings guidance from $9.55 per share to $9.92 per share versus estimates of $9.55 per share.

For the third quarter, Dell beat market expectations for adjusted earnings per share and recorded a quarterly record in revenue, pulling in $27.01 billion.

“AI momentum is accelerating in the second half of the year, leading to record AI server orders of $12.3 billion and an unprecedented $30 billion in orders year to date," said Jeff Clarke, COO of Dell. "Our five-quarter pipeline is multiples of our $18.4 billion backlog with a mix of neocloud, sovereign and enterprise customers.”

Several analysts changed price targets Wednesday morning, which may be adding to the market reaction.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh raised the firm’s price target to $175 from $170 and kept an outperform rating.

BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan raised the price target from $160 to $163 and maintained a buy rating.

Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring raised the price target to $113 from $110 and maintained a sell rating.

UBS analyst David Vogt lowered the firm's price target to $167 from $186, but kept a buy rating on shares.

Analyst consensus has the stock at a Buy rating with an average price target of $159.75.

DELL Price Action: Shares of Dell are up 3.95%, trading at $130.94 at publication time, according to Benzinga Pro.

