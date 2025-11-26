This Is Why Dell Stock Is Rising Today

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) are rising Wednesday after the company issued strong guidance for the fourth quarter and full year.
- DELL stock is racing ahead of the pack. Get the latest updates here.
What To Know: Dell said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to fall between $31 billion and $32 billion, ahead of analyst expectations, according to Benzinga data. The company expects earnings-per-share of $3.50, also above market expectations of $3.23.
For the full year, Dell’s guidance for revenue was increased to between $111.2 billion and $112.2 billion, up from a prior range of between $105 billion and $109 billion. The company also raised its full-year adjusted earnings guidance from $9.55 per share to $9.92 per share versus estimates of $9.55 per share.
For the third quarter, Dell beat market expectations for adjusted earnings per share and recorded a quarterly record in revenue, pulling in $27.01 billion.
“AI momentum is accelerating in the second half of the year, leading to record AI server orders of $12.3 billion and an unprecedented $30 billion in orders year to date," said Jeff Clarke, COO of Dell. "Our five-quarter pipeline is multiples of our $18.4 billion backlog with a mix of neocloud, sovereign and enterprise customers.”
Several analysts changed price targets Wednesday morning, which may be adding to the market reaction.
- Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh raised the firm’s price target to $175 from $170 and kept an outperform rating.
- BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan raised the price target from $160 to $163 and maintained a buy rating.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring raised the price target to $113 from $110 and maintained a sell rating.
- UBS analyst David Vogt lowered the firm’s price target to $167 from $186, but kept a buy rating on shares.
Analyst consensus has the stock at a Buy rating with an average price target of $159.75.
DELL Price Action: Shares of Dell are up 3.95%, trading at $130.94 at publication time, according to Benzinga Pro.
Read More:
- Dell Delivers Mixed Q3 Earnings, Shares Volatile After Hours Even With Strong Outlook: ‘Dell Is Winning In AI’
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.