Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) stock rose Wednesday after the company disclosed a new long-term LNG Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

As per the deal, Tokyo Gas will purchase 1 million tons per year from Venture Global for 20 years, starting in 2030.

This deal brings Venture Global’s total SPAs signed over the past six months to 7.75 MTPA year to date in 2025.

Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel commented that “the agreement will contribute significantly to the US-Japan balance of trade over the duration of the SPA, providing Japan with affordable, reliable American LNG.”

On Wednesday, Venture Global accused Shell PLC (NYSE:SHEL) of waging a three-year campaign to undermine its business, according to Reuters.

This stems from Shell’s appeal of an arbitration ruling over LNG contract breaches.

Earlier this month, Shell filed an appeal in the New York Supreme Court challenging its loss in an arbitration dispute with Venture Global.

Notably, in August, Venture Global announced the favorable tribunal ruling in its arbitration with Shell, stating that the decision confirms its contracts, agreed upon with all customers, have been consistently honored.

The case centers on Venture Global’s alleged failure to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) under long-term contracts that began in 2023.

Last month, Venture Global issued a partial final award in the arbitration with BP Gas Marketing Limited related to LNG sales under the long-term sales and purchase agreement (SPA) from the Calcasieu Project.

This month, the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 revenue of $3.33 billion, beating the consensus of $3.30 billion, and EPS of 16 cents missed the street view of 23 cents.

Price Action: VG shares were trading higher by 0.29% to $6.910 premarket at last check Wednesday.

