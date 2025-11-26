Nutanix Posts Downbeat Q1 Results, Joins HP, Ambarella, Pagerduty And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 50 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results and cut its FY26 sales guidance below estimates.

Nutanix reported quarterly earnings of 21 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 41 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $670.576 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $676.750 million.

Nutanix shares tumbled 16.8% to $48.86 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Jiayin Group Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:JFIN) dipped 7.8% to $6.83 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:JFIN) dipped 7.8% to $6.83 in pre-market trading. Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) fell 7.2% to $269.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported financial results for the first quarter.

(NASDAQ:ZS) fell 7.2% to $269.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported financial results for the first quarter. Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) fell 6.7% to $84.84 in pre-market trading after posting quarterly results.

(NASDAQ:AMBA) fell 6.7% to $84.84 in pre-market trading after posting quarterly results. Workday, In c. (NASDAQ:WDAY) declined 6.3% to $219.00 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

c. (NASDAQ:WDAY) declined 6.3% to $219.00 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results. Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) dipped 5.8% to $14.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results and lowered its FY26 sales guidance below estimates.

(NYSE:PD) dipped 5.8% to $14.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results and lowered its FY26 sales guidance below estimates. HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) fell 5.7% to $22.94 in pre-market trading after the company issued first-quarter EPS guidance with a midpoint below estimates.

(NYSE:HPQ) fell 5.7% to $22.94 in pre-market trading after the company issued first-quarter EPS guidance with a midpoint below estimates. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) declined 4.7% to $474.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued worse-than-expected FY26 outlook.

(NYSE:DE) declined 4.7% to $474.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued worse-than-expected FY26 outlook. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) fell 3.5% to $28.40 in pre-market trading.

