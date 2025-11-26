Nutanix company logo displayed on mobile phone
November 26, 2025 8:18 AM 1 min read

Nutanix Posts Downbeat Q1 Results, Joins HP, Ambarella, Pagerduty And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 50 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results and cut its FY26 sales guidance below estimates.

Nutanix reported quarterly earnings of 21 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 41 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $670.576 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $676.750 million.

Nutanix shares tumbled 16.8% to $48.86 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Jiayin Group Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:JFIN) dipped 7.8% to $6.83 in pre-market trading.
  • Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) fell 7.2% to $269.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported financial results for the first quarter.
  • Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) fell 6.7% to $84.84 in pre-market trading after posting quarterly results.
  • Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) declined 6.3% to $219.00 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.
  • Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) dipped 5.8% to $14.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results and lowered its FY26 sales guidance below estimates.
  • HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) fell 5.7% to $22.94 in pre-market trading after the company issued first-quarter EPS guidance with a midpoint below estimates.
  • Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) declined 4.7% to $474.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued worse-than-expected FY26 outlook.
  • Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) fell 3.5% to $28.40 in pre-market trading.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AMBA Logo
AMBAAmbarella Inc
$85.00-6.56%
Overview
DE Logo
DEDeere & Co
$471.50-5.35%
HPQ Logo
HPQHP Inc
$23.70-2.55%
JFIN Logo
JFINJiayin Group Inc
$7.05-4.86%
NTNX Logo
NTNXNutanix Inc
$51.98-11.6%
PD Logo
PDPagerDuty Inc
$13.67-9.95%
VERA Logo
VERAVera Therapeutics Inc
$28.00-4.86%
WDAY Logo
WDAYWorkday Inc
$219.10-6.24%
ZS Logo
ZSZscaler Inc
$272.25-6.03%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved