WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) announced on Wednesday the launch of Level 4 fully driverless robotaxi commercial operations in Abu Dhabi.

With this rollout, Abu Dhabi becomes the first city in the Middle East and the first market outside the United States to offer fully driverless rides on the Uber platform.

The launch follows the issuance of the world’s first city-level permit for fully autonomous Robotaxi operations outside the U.S.

Also, this achievement marks a significant advance in scaling autonomous mobility across the UAE, enabled by WeRide and Uber’s ongoing collaboration with the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) and fleet partner Tawasul.

Public commercial operations commenced on Wednesday without a vehicle specialist inside the AV, starting with Yas Island. Passengers can book a WeRide Robotaxi via Uber Comfort, UberX, or the new global-first “Autonomous” category.

Notably, in October 2025, WeRide secured a federal permit for fully driverless commercial Robotaxi operations.

Following this, the ITC granted WeRide and Tawasul Abu Dhabi’s first license for fully driverless commercial Robotaxi operations, with the initial phase jointly run on the Uber platform.

Commercial Rollout and Expansion Strategy

The launch, latest permit, and ongoing fleet optimization position WeRide-Uber services to reach breakeven unit economics.

This milestone advances their broader Middle East expansion plan, targeting thousands of Robotaxis in the coming years.

In December 2024, WeRide and Uber launched their Robotaxi ride-hailing partnership in Abu Dhabi, the largest commercial Robotaxi service outside the U.S. and China.

By July 2025, the partnership covered roughly half of Abu Dhabi’s core areas, including Al Reem and Al Maryah, with plans to expand further by year-end. The company currently operates over 100 Robotaxis across the Middle East.

Recent Developments

Last week, WeRide disclosed that its Robotaxi has been granted a driverless permit by Switzerland’s Federal Roads Office (FEDRO).

Price Action: WRD shares were trading higher by 1.14% to $8.01 premarket at last check Wednesday. UBER was up 0.50%.

