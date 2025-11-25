Nukkleus Stock Climbs: Acquisition Target Rimon Expected To Benefit From Iron Dome Deal

Nukkleus Inc (NASDAQ:NUKK) shares climbed Tuesday after the company said its planned acquisition, Rimon, stands to gain from a major Iron Dome expansion deal.

What Happened: Nukkleus, which acquires and develops high‑potential aerospace and defense businesses, announced that Rimon — an Israeli supplier of critical power and subsystem components for the Iron Dome missile defense system — is expected to benefit significantly from Israel's newly approved expansion of the Iron Dome program.

On Nov. 20, 2025, Israel's Ministry of Defense signed a major deal with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, one of Rimon’s key partners, to speed up production of Iron Dome interceptors and related equipment. The contract will be funded mostly by the U.S. defense aid package of $8.7 billion, which sets aside $5.2 billion for Israel's air-defense system, which is one of the biggest investments ever made in Iron Dome production.

Nukkleus, through its controlling stake in Star 26 Capital Inc., is moving forward with the acquisition of Rimon, which has established strong partnerships with Rafael, Elbit Systems and other major defense partners. With new production now ramping up, Nukkleus expects strong demand for Rimon's manufacturing capabilities.

“This historic Iron Dome expansion contract validates our strategic decision to pursue the acquisition of Rimon, and position Nukkleus at the heart of Israel’s defense industrial base,” said Menny Shalom, CEO of Nukkleus. “Rimon is already preparing to expand operations as early as 2026, and we expect the new production plan will have a significant impact on both Nukkleus and Rimon.”

NUKK Price Action: Nukkleus shares jumped 17.68% to hit $6.19 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro. Despite today’s surge, the stock is still well below its 52-week high and is trading 12.3% below its 50-day moving average.

