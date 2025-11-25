What's Going On With AMC Stock Today?

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMC) are trading higher Tuesday. Here’s a look at what’s going on.

What To Know: AMC on Tuesday announced the launch of the AMC Popcorn Pass, a new annual benefit that lets AMC Stubs members enjoy 50% off AMC Perfectly Popcorn for $29.99 per year. The AMC Popcorn Pass will be available for purchase starting Dec. 1.

The news comes after AMC, which is the largest movie exhibition company in the U.S., provided a box office update on Monday with multiple new records reached.

The company said “Wicked: For Good” delivered AMC's biggest opening weekend for a PG- or G-rated movie since early 2023, with more than 4.5 million people visiting AMC’s theaters globally last week. The company gave viewers early access shows leading up to the movie's official debut on Friday, Nov. 21.

AMC said it accounted for all of the top seven theaters in the U.S. and Canada in terms of admissions revenue on “Wicked: For Good.” This opening weekend was also AMC's top opening-weekend merchandise program of 2025. The company also noted that the Wicked Double Feature on Nov. 20 was AMC's highest-attended double feature of the decade.

"Reflecting the continued enthusiasm of our guests for this magical story, we are gratified that WICKED: FOR GOOD exceeded last year's opening week success, and in the process, it also established a new AMC merchandise record for 2025,” said AMC CEO Adam Aron. “With additional family-focused tentpole titles arriving throughout the remainder of the year, we look forward to building on this momentum in the coming weeks."

AMC Price Action: Shares of AMC were up 4.77%, trading at $2.31 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock