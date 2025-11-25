Symbotic Stock Pops After Better-Than-Expected Q4, Strong Guidance

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter and issued first-quarter revenue guidance with a midpoint above estimates.

What To Know: Symbotic reported a loss of 3 cents per share, in line with the consensus estimate. In addition, the company reported revenue of $618.45 million, beating the consensus estimate of $604.00 million.

The company said cash and cash equivalents rose by $467 million from the prior quarter, ending the period at $1.245 billion.

Symbotic also reported full-year fiscal 2025 results, highlighting 26% year-over-year revenue growth alongside a full-year net loss of $91 million and adjusted EBITDA of $147 million.

Management pointed to strong operational execution, margin expansion and customer growth during the year. CEO Rick Cohen said the company added Medline as its first customer in the health care vertical and enters fiscal 2026 with confidence about broader opportunities.

CFO Izzy Martins said the quarter included strong gross margin expansion and free cash flow and noted that early fiscal 2026 performance is tracking with expectations as customers transition to Symbotic's next-generation storage structure.

The company sees first-quarter revenue from $610.00 million to $630.00 million, versus the consensus estimate of $611.53 million.

Following the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments, which appears to be helping fuel the surge on Tuesday. Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Buy rating on Symbotic and raised the price target from $57 to $70. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Derek Soderberg maintained an Overweight rating on Symbotic and raised the price target from $60 to $82.

SYM Price Action: At the time of writing, Symbotic shares are trading 34.01% higher at $74.16, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock.com