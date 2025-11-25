CleanSpark (CLSK) Stock Is Down Tuesday: Here's What's Going On Ahead Of Earnings

CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares are trading lower Tuesday morning as investors position themselves ahead of the company's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report, scheduled for release after the closing bell. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Wall Street analysts expect the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miner to report EPS of 12 cents and quarterly revenue of $246.9 million.

Tuesday's pullback follows a surge on Monday, driven by a bullish upgrade from JPMorgan. The bank raised CleanSpark's rating from Neutral to Overweight, reiterating a $14 price target. The upgrade reflects growing optimism regarding CleanSpark's pivot toward high-performance computing.

JPMorgan analysts highlighted the company's newly acquired Texas facility, estimating that its 200 megawatts of critical IT capacity could command a premium valuation as the company transitions into a data-center operator.

While the stock cools off from Monday's rally, all eyes remain on the upcoming print. Investors will be listening closely to the 4:30 PM ET conference call for updates on how quickly CleanSpark can operationalize its high-performance computing infrastructure.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Data from Benzinga Edge highlights the company's aggressive expansion with a near-perfect Growth score of 99.73.

CLSK Price Action: CLSK Price Action: Cleanspark shares were down 5.75% at $10.82 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

