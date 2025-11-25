Abercrombie & Fitch Reports Q3 Win, Lifts Full-Year Guidance

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) shares were trading higher on Tuesday after the company reported a third-quarter earnings beat and raised guidance.

Details

The company reported adjusted EPS of $2.36, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.16.

Quarterly sales of $1.29 billion, up 7% year over year (Y/Y), outpaced the Street view of $1.28 billion.

Also Read: Abercrombie & Fitch Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts

Abercrombie & Fitch's net sales growth was driven by a 7% increase in both the Americas and EMEA, partially offset by a decrease of 6% in the APAC region.

Hollister brands rose 16% Y/Y, led by a strong finish to back-to-school and the transition into fall. In contrast, Abercrombie brands reported a 2% decline.

The company reported an operating margin of 12.0%, compared to 14.8% in the prior year.

As of November 1, 2025, inventories totaled $730 million, and cash and cash equivalents totaled $606 million.

Management Commentary

”We remain on track toward record net sales for fiscal 2025, on the foundation of consistent quarterly top-line growth, top-tier profitability, and healthy cash flow,” said CEO Fran Horowitz.

Outlook

The company raised FY25 EPS guidance to $10.20–$10.50 (from $10.00–$10.50), versus a $10.11 consensus, and sees net sales growth of 6%–7% (prior 5%–7%).

For the fourth quarter, ANF sees EPS of $3.40–$3.70 versus $3.58 estimate, with net sales growth of 4%–6%.

Price Action: ANF shares are trading up 19.07% at $78.12 as of the last check on Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock