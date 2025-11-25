What's Going On With Rocket Lab Stock Tuesday?

Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB) shares are in the spotlight Tuesday after the company scheduled the first of two launches for Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

Key Details: Rocket Lab scheduled its 19th Electron launch of 2025. The company will launch JAXA’s RApid Innovative payload demonstration SatellitE-4 (RAISE-4) spacecraft from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 during a launch window that opens on Dec. 5.

The "Raise And Shine" mission will be the first of two dedicated launches for JAXA, with the second launch expected to take place in the first quarter of 2026.

Rocket Lab announced earlier this month that its new medium-lift reusable Neutron rocket will arrive at Launch Complex 3 in the first quarter of 2026, with its first launch expected "thereafter."

Needham analyst Ryan Koontz reiterated Rocket Lab with a Buy rating on Tuesday, maintaining a price target of $63, which appears to be adding to the positive momentum in shares.

The analyst update comes after BofA Securities analyst Ronald Epstein maintained Rocket Lab with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $50 to $60 last week. Morgan Stanley also maintained an Equal-Weight rating earlier this month with a price target of $67.

RKLB Analysis: Rocket Lab has demonstrated a strong year-to-date performance, up 72.1%, reflecting significant investor interest and momentum in the aerospace sector. Despite the strong move year-to-date, Rocket Lab shares are down more than 33% over the past month amid a pullback in momentum names.

From a technical perspective, Rocket Lab is trading approximately 21.9% below its 50-day moving average of $55.00, indicating a potential area of resistance should the stock attempt to rally. Conversely, it is trading approximately 16.3% above its 200-day moving average of $36.92, suggesting a longer-term bullish trend remains intact despite recent fluctuations.

The calculated support level stands at $42.39, which may provide a cushion for the stock in the event of a pullback. On the upside, the resistance level is identified at $46.26, which could be a critical target for bullish traders aiming to capitalize on upward momentum.

With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently at 33.81, the stock is in neutral territory, indicating that it is neither overbought nor oversold. This positioning suggests that traders may be awaiting further catalysts to drive price action, whether towards the support or resistance levels identified.

Given the current setup, a break above the resistance level of $46.26 could signal renewed bullish momentum, while a drop below the support level of $42.39 may prompt a reassessment of the stock’s near-term outlook.

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares were roughly flat at $42.30 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

