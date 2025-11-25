Semtech HQ Logo On Building
November 25, 2025 8:01 AM 1 min read

Semtech Posts Mixed Q3 Results, Joins Zhihu, Nvidia And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% on Tuesday.

Shares of Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) fell sharply in pre-market trading as the company reported mixed financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026.

Semtech reported third-quarter revenue of $267 million, missing analyst estimates of $268.83 million. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 48 cents per share, beating estimates of 45 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Semtech shares dipped 7.2% to $65.00 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) fell 6.7% to $21.63 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.
  • Nanobiotix SA – ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX) fell 6.2% to $20.64 in pre-market trading after the company issued third quarter 2025 operational and financial update along with 2026 clinical outlook.
  • Zhihu Inc – ADR (NYSE:ZH) fell 5.2% to $3.81 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.
  • Coursera Inc (NYSE:COUR) declined 5% to $7.44 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferson Capital Inc (NASDAQ:JCAP) fell 4.7% to $20.40 in pre-market trading.
  • NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) declined 4.2% to $175.00 in pre-market trading after adding 2% on Monday.
  • Coherent Corp (NYSE:COHR) fell 4.2% to $145.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) slipped 3.8% to $206.97 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Monday.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AMD Logo
AMDAdvanced Micro Devices Inc
$206.42-4.01%
Overview
COHR Logo
COHRCoherent Corp
$146.70-3.37%
COUR Logo
COURCoursera Inc
$7.83-%
JCAP Logo
JCAPJefferson Capital Inc
$20.40-3.64%
NBTX Logo
NBTXNanobiotix SA
$21.04-4.36%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$175.83-3.68%
RCUS Logo
RCUSArcus Biosciences Inc
$23.210.13%
SMTC Logo
SMTCSemtech Corp
$66.71-4.71%
ZH Logo
ZHZhihu Inc
$3.88-3.48%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved