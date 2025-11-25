Semtech Posts Mixed Q3 Results, Joins Zhihu, Nvidia And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% on Tuesday.

Shares of Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) fell sharply in pre-market trading as the company reported mixed financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026.

Semtech reported third-quarter revenue of $267 million, missing analyst estimates of $268.83 million. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 48 cents per share, beating estimates of 45 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Semtech shares dipped 7.2% to $65.00 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) fell 6.7% to $21.63 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.

(NYSE:RCUS) fell 6.7% to $21.63 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday. Nanobiotix SA – ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX) fell 6.2% to $20.64 in pre-market trading after the company issued third quarter 2025 operational and financial update along with 2026 clinical outlook.

(NASDAQ:NBTX) fell 6.2% to $20.64 in pre-market trading after the company issued third quarter 2025 operational and financial update along with 2026 clinical outlook. Zhihu Inc – ADR (NYSE:ZH) fell 5.2% to $3.81 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

(NYSE:ZH) fell 5.2% to $3.81 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results. Coursera Inc (NYSE:COUR) declined 5% to $7.44 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE:COUR) declined 5% to $7.44 in pre-market trading. Jefferson Capital Inc (NASDAQ:JCAP) fell 4.7% to $20.40 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:JCAP) fell 4.7% to $20.40 in pre-market trading. NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) declined 4.2% to $175.00 in pre-market trading after adding 2% on Monday.

(NASDAQ:NVDA) declined 4.2% to $175.00 in pre-market trading after adding 2% on Monday. Coherent Corp (NYSE:COHR) fell 4.2% to $145.50 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE:COHR) fell 4.2% to $145.50 in pre-market trading. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) slipped 3.8% to $206.97 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Monday.

