Pony AI Gen-7 Robotaxis Achieve City-Wide Unit Economics Breakeven

Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY) shares traded higher premarket on Tuesday after the company disclosed that its Gen-7 Robotaxis have now achieved city-wide unit economics breakeven.

It reported third-quarter 2025 earnings as well.

The move creates a strong foundation for scalable growth in China and internationally.

Daily average orders per vehicle have hit 23, driven by strong user demand and optimized operational efficiency.

The company says that Gen-7 Robotaxis officially launched in Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Beijing with fully driverless operations.

Gen‑7 Robotaxis' new user registrations nearly doubled within a week of launch and generated notable social media buzz.

The vehicles feature optimized acceleration, braking, and steering for smooth, natural motion, with marked improvements in emergency handling.

In-cabin enhancements include "smart repositioning" and the voice-activated "Popo Voice Assistant" for trip initiation and climate control.

The company currently operates 961 Robotaxis, including 667 Gen‑7 units. Pony.Ai says it is on track to exceed 1,000 vehicles by year-end and 3,000 by 2026.

Bill-of-materials (BOM) costs for 2026 Gen‑7 ADKs are down 20% versus 2025, while advanced AI and fleet management maintain high utilization and efficient remote-assistant support.

Earnings

The company reported third-quarter FY25 revenue growth of 72.0% year over year (Y/Y) to $25.4 million, and adjusted loss per share narrowed to 14 cents from a loss of $3.50 a year ago quarter.

Robotaxi revenues climbed 89.5% Y/Y in the third quarter, with fare-charging revenue jumping over 200% Y/Y.

Fare-charging revenue was driven by strong demand in tier-one cities and ongoing fleet operation and pricing optimizations.

Dr. Tiancheng Lou, Chief Technology Officer of Pony.ai, added, "Our early move to adopt the world model has become a clear technological advantage. PonyWorld combines high-fidelity simulation, the ability to reproduce corner cases, and an artificial intelligence ("AI") based learning evaluator, enabling unsupervised and self-improving closed-loop training. This is the key to building our strong moat, and Gen-7 Robotaxi turns that technological edge into commercial efficiency."

Recent Key Deals

On Monday, the company unveiled a deeper collaboration with Sunlight Mobility to advance an asset-light operating model.

Price Action: PONY shares are up 8.82% at $13.70 premarket at the last check on Tuesday.

