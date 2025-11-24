Rocket Lab Stock Continues Its Ascent After Hours: Here's Why

Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB) shares are rising in extended trading on Monday after the company scheduled its next Electron launch.

RKLB is trending. Stay ahead of the curve here.

What To Know: Rocket Lab has announced the launch window for its upcoming “Raise And Shine” mission, the first of two dedicated launches with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and Rocket Lab’s 19th launch this year.

The mission will commence from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 during a launch window that opens on Dec. 5. The launch aims to deploy the agency’s RApid Innovative payload demonstration SatellitE-4 (RAISE-4) spacecraft.

Rocket Lab said the second dedicated launch on Electron for the JAXA program is scheduled to take place in the first quarter of 2026. The pair of planned missions are Rocket Lab’s first dedicated Electron launches directly contracted with JAXA.

How To Buy RKLB Stock

By now, you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Rocket Lab — be it to purchase shares or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading — either way, it allows you to profit from the share price decline.

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares closed Monday up 5.33%. The stock was up another 1.74% in after-hours, trading at $43.19 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: courtesy of Rocket Lab.