What's Going On With Microsoft Stock Monday?

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares are trading higher on Monday after Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller called for a December rate cut.

What To Know: Waller said he supports another interest-rate cut at the central bank's December meeting, citing concerns about the labor market and a sharp slowdown in hiring. He said months of weakening conditions make it unlikely that upcoming data would change his view that additional easing is needed.

Waller's comments place him in the group of Fed officials calling for more easing, while others have recently opposed further cuts out of concern that inflation could reaccelerate. Waller said he is not worried about inflation accelerating or inflation expectations rising significantly, adding that tariffs are unlikely to have a long-lasting impact on price levels.

He signaled support for another quarter-point move, describing it as "risk management" amid weakening labor-market demand and pressure on consumers. Waller also said restrictive policy is weighing on lower- and middle-income consumers and argued that an additional cut would move policy toward a more neutral setting.

The Federal Open Market Committee is scheduled to meet Dec. 9-10.

Microsoft and other software stocks moved higher as Waller's support for another rate cut boosted expectations for easier monetary policy. Lower rates tend to make long-term growth names more attractive, prompting investors to rotate back into large-cap tech.

MSFT Price Action: Microsoft shares closed Monday 0.40% higher at $474, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

