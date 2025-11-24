Opendoor (OPEN) Stock Is Flying High Today: Here's Why Fed News Changes Everything

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) shares rallied sharply Monday afternoon as traders aggressively reprice the company's future cash flows against a shifting monetary backdrop.

Here’s what investors need to know.

OPEN shares are climbing with conviction. Review the technical setup here.

What To Know: While the broader tech sector is celebrating dovish signals from Fed officials John Williams and Christopher Waller, the implications for Opendoor are uniquely structural and immediate.

The specific driver for OPEN is the confirmation of a rate-cut timeline. With markets now assigning a 77% probability to a Dec. 10 cut, and Goldman Sachs economist Jan Hatzius forecasting a terminal rate of 3%–3.25% by 2026, Opendoor faces a dual-threat operational turnaround.

First, Opendoor's business model relies heavily on floating-rate debt to finance its billions in housing inventory. Goldman's forecast for a sustained easing cycle directly slashes Opendoor's daily holding costs, immediately widening unit-level margins that were previously compressed by expensive capital.

Second, the “lock-in effect,” where homeowners refused to sell due to high mortgage rates, is poised to break. A move toward the 3% terminal range signaled by Goldman could be the exact liquidity catalyst Opendoor needs to reignite transaction volume, allowing it to leverage its high fixed-cost base.

For investors, OPEN represents a high-beta version of the “buy the dip” thesis Goldman is touting, offering outsized exposure to the normalizing yield curve that broader tech stocks are only partially capturing.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring this explosive move, Benzinga Edge rankings currently assign Opendoor a near-perfect Momentum score of 99.65, indicating the stock is seeing some of the strongest relative buying pressure in the market right now.

OPEN Price Action: Opendoor Technologies shares closed Monday up 13.93% at $7.69, according to Benzinga Pro data.

