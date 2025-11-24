Coinbase Stock Pops As Bitcoin Breaks Higher

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) shares are trading higher Monday afternoon as a rally in cryptocurrencies ignited buying across crypto-linked equities. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) climbed about 2% to $88,500, while Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) jumped 5% and 9%, reversing a stretch of selling last week.

Coinbase is effectively a play on Bitcoin because its core business earns percentage-based fees on trading volume. When Bitcoin prices rise, investors' portfolios strengthen and risk appetite improves, drawing retail traders back into spot and derivatives markets.

Higher token prices mean every buy and sell order is larger in dollar terms, so even if the number of trades stabilizes, Coinbase's gross trading value, and therefore its fee revenue, expands.

Rising Bitcoin also tends to reduce uncertainty around Coinbase's earnings power. During last week's crypto crash, COIN slid after Bitcoin tumbled more than 6%, with analysts warning that falling prices trigger forced liquidations, chill speculative activity and cause volumes to evaporate.

Monday’s rebound in Bitcoin eases those concerns. With the Nasdaq-100 rallying on expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut next month, risk assets are catching a bid.

Crypto's bounce positions Coinbase among the session's notable gainers as investors treat the exchange as a high-beta proxy for Bitcoin's upside.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, Coinbase carries a standout Growth score of 95.62 even as its Momentum score sits at 20.73, highlighting strong long-term potential despite recent volatility.

COIN Price Action: Coinbase Global shares were up 6.77% at $256.44 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock