What's Going On With CrowdStrike Stock Monday?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares are trading higher Monday after Fed Governor Waller called for a December rate cut.

What To Know: Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Monday he supports another interest-rate cut at the central bank's December meeting, citing concerns over the labor market and a sharp slowdown in hiring. Waller said months of weakening conditions make it unlikely that upcoming data would change his view that additional easing is warranted.

Waller's remarks place him among Fed officials advocating for more cuts, while others have pushed back in recent days over worries that easing could reignite inflation. He said he is not concerned about inflation accelerating, noting that price data suggests tariffs will not have a long-lasting impact on inflation.

Waller signaled support for another quarter-point cut, saying the move would help manage risks as the labor market weakens and provide insurance against further deterioration. He added that restrictive monetary policy is weighing on lower- and middle-income consumers.

The Federal Open Market Committee meets December 9 to December 10.

Software and other growth stocks climbed as Waller's call for another rate cut increased expectations for lower borrowing costs. Rate-sensitive tech names often benefit from easing because reduced discount rates make their long-term growth profiles more attractive to investors.

CRWD Price Action: At the time of writing, Crowdstrike shares are trading 3.25% higher at $506.56, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

