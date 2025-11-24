Ondas (ONDS) Stock Soars: What's Behind The Surge?

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares are trading sharply higher Monday afternoon as investors respond to a week of strategic acquisitions and commercial milestones. Here’s what investors need to know.

ONDS shares are climbing with conviction. Follow the breaking news here.

What To Know: A primary catalyst for some of the recent momentum is the completed acquisition of Israel-based Sentrycs. This deal integrates “Cyber-over-RF” protocol manipulation with Ondas' kinetic Iron Drone Raider, creating a solution capable of both soft-kill drone takeovers and physical interception.

This strategy was immediately validated by a new $8.2 million order from a major European security agency to deploy these systems at one of the continent’s largest international airports.

Further fueling the bullish sentiment is a $35 million strategic investment in Performance Drone Works (PDW). This move positions Ondas to capture the growing demand for NDAA-compliant combat robotics, specifically scaling production of PDW's C100 platform for U.S. defense needs.

The upward momentum is underpinned by strong fundamentals. Following record third-quarter revenues and a record-high backlog, Ondas has raised its revenue outlook for 2025 and 2026.

CEO Eric Brock noted that these integrated solutions are addressing “urgent” global demand, signaling that the company’s “System-of-Systems” strategy is translating into tangible financial growth.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring this surge, Benzinga Edge data currently highlights a near-perfect Momentum score of 99.70, signaling exceptional strength relative to the broader market.

ONDS Price Action: Ondas Holdings shares were up 24.28% at $8.37 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Also: Nasdaq 100’s Rocky Month Sets Stage For Powerful Comeback, History Shows

How To Buy ONDS Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Ondas Holdings’ case, it is in the Information Technology sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Image: Shutterstock