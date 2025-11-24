Intel (INTC) Stock Investors Cheer As Shares Surge: What To Know

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) shares are trading higher Monday afternoon, joining a strong technology rally that saw the Nasdaq-100 surge over 2%. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The sector-wide buying pressure follows a forecast from Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius, who stated that recent labor market deterioration has likely “sealed a 25bp cut” at the Federal Reserve's December meeting.

While lower rates benefit the broader market, the implications are uniquely bullish for Intel due to the specific financial mechanics of its IDM 2.0 turnaround strategy.

Unlike its fabless competitors who outsource production, Intel is currently undertaking one of the most capital-intensive expansions in industrial history, spending tens of billions to build new fabrication plants.

High interest rates can act as a massive headwind for Intel, significantly increasing the cost of debt needed to finance these infrastructure projects and eroding the company’s free cash flow. A rate cut would directly lower Intel's weighted average cost of capital.

By reducing the cost of borrowing, the net present value of Intel's long-term foundry investments in Arizona and Ohio immediately improves, effectively lowering the profitability hurdle for their future manufacturing capacity.

Furthermore, lower rates generally stimulate enterprise credit expansion, a critical driver for the revitalization of lagging data center and PC hardware sales.

Goldman Sachs maintains a “buy the dip” rating on the broader market, suggesting this monetary easing will support valuations into 2026.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring the intensity of this buying pressure, Benzinga Edge rankings currently assign the stock a bullish Momentum score of 90, reflecting strong technical conviction relative to the broader market.

INTC Price Action: Intel shares were up 4.54% at $36.07 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

