Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) on Monday announced a $7 million minting agreement and a 30% perpetual royalty partnership with Tanzania’s MTB Mining Limited (MTB).

Details

The collaboration represents a key step in modernizing mineral resources verification and documentation. The agreement transforms traditional commodities into monetizable digital assets.

Rare earth minerals are converted into verified, traceable digital assets, set to be traded on the upcoming International Elements Exchange via Datavault AI’s patented Sumerian technology.

Also Read: Datavault AI CEO Has A ‘Lot Of Wood To Chop’ As Stock Pops On Raised Guidance

The partnership with MTB provides a model for converting physical assets into digital assets.

Notably, MTB holds over 25 million metric tons of copper reserves and 2.44 square kilometers of proven mineral deposits.

Through its partnership with Datavault AI, these resources are being digitized for the global market, with each unit of copper, gold, tin, or diamond carrying verified proof of origin, ownership, and value.

The collaboration also covers the Windsor Ruby, discovered in Winza in 2007 and famed for its deep crimson color and near-perfect clarity.

Recent Earnings

Last week, Datavault reported third-quarter 2025 revenue of $2.904 million, up 148% from a year earlier and 67% sequentially.

The company posted a GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $32.976 million, or 33 cents per share, compared with a loss of $7.345 million, or $1.39 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Price Action: DVLT shares were trading lower by 5.49% to $2.410 at last check Monday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Below the Sky via Shutterstock