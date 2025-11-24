ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) Surges As Rate Cut Hopes Return: Here's What's Going On

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) are trading higher Monday morning as traders pile back into leveraged bets on the Nasdaq-100 as fresh macro and historical signals favor growth stocks. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: TQQQ is a 3x-leveraged exchange-traded fund designed to deliver three times the daily performance of the Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) , which tracks the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index.

With QQQ last up roughly 2% near $602 after opening around $595 and touching an intraday high just above $602, TQQQ's gains are being magnified.

Sentiment improved after Goldman Sachs reiterated its call for a 25-basis-point Federal Reserve rate cut at the December FOMC meeting and urged clients to stay overweight equities and "buy the dip," saying cooling labor markets and inflation near 2% should permit easier policy into 2026.

Lower expected policy rates boost the present value of long-duration growth stocks that dominate the Nasdaq-100, increasing demand for leveraged exposure vehicles such as TQQQ.

A Benzinga study showed that when the Nasdaq-100 drops more than 5% in a month, subsequent 12-month returns have averaged roughly 27%, with positive performance in nearly 86% of cases.

This historical pattern of strong rebounds, combined with rising odds of Fed easing, is helping power TQQQ higher as speculative traders position for a potential year-end tech rally.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, TQQQ currently holds a strong momentum score of 83.54, with strength showing up primarily in its long-term trend.

TQQQ Price Action: ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares were up 6.8% at $50.72 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

