Palantir Technologies Stock Pops As Tech Heats Up Again: Is The Pullback Over?

Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PLTR) is trading higher Monday morning, rebounding alongside a broad rally in large-cap tech as falling yields and renewed Fed rate-cut hopes lift sentiment. The Nasdaq-100 is up nearly 2% early Monday, helping draw buyers back into growth and AI-exposed names after a volatile month for the sector.

What To know: Palantir shares are recovering from a November pullback, caused in part by "Big Short" investor Michael Burry disclosing put positions against the stock and CEO Alex Karp and other insiders filed to sell more than $250 million of shares, stoking AI-bubble concerns.

The move follows strong third-quarter results earlier this month, when Palantir reported adjusted earnings of 21 cents per share on revenue of $1.18 billion, beating estimates and issuing upbeat guidance for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2025.

Analysts responded to the print by lifting price targets, with several major firms setting new objectives well above the current share price while maintaining Buy or Neutral ratings.

What Else: A December rate cut would lower discount rates and support higher valuations for long-duration, high-growth cash-flow stories like Palantir, whose AI and data platforms are priced more on future earnings than current profits.

Cheaper financing and a stronger macro backdrop also make it easier for Palantir's government and commercial customers to green-light large, multi-year software and cloud deals, directly supporting PLTR's revenue growth pipeline.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, Palantir boasts a momentum score of 93.77 and a growth score of 95.91, underscoring strong performance even as its long-term trend is the only price signal currently flashing bullish.

PLTR Price Action: Palantir Technologies shares were up 4.05% at $161.12 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

